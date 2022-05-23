Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $432.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $16.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
