Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $432.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

