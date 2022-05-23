Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuVista Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

NVA opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

