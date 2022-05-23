Brokers Offer Predictions for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.68 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

