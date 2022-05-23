Brokers Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.06 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.83 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,124. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.