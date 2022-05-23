Brokers Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$37.04 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

