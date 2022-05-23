Brokers Set Expectations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.19. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

