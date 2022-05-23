Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,307. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

