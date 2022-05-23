Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,950

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.20) to GBX 1,836 ($22.63) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,328.86.

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,620. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

