Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Burberry Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.20) to GBX 1,836 ($22.63) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

