BWS Financial Comments on Hawkins, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 212.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.