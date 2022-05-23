BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 550.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

