Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

