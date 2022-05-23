Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will post $632.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the lowest is $565.27 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $440.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

