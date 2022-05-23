Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

5/13/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

5/9/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $20.00.

5/6/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

5/4/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

4/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/3/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.79 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

