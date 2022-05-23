Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 5/13/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 5/9/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $20.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 5/4/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “
- 4/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 4/3/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/26/2022 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.79 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.