Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaan in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 87.20%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter.

CAN opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canaan by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

