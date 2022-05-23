Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) to Buy

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of WDOFF opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

