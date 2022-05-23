Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $10.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$79.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$91.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.07.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,064.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

