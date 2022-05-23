Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

