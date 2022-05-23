Canna-Global Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 30th

Canna-Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 30th. Canna-Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of CNGLU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,078,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,039,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.