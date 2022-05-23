Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Major Shareholder Sells $171,995.60 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of Cannae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 1,523,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after acquiring an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

