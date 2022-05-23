Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.29). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

