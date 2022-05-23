Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.85).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

