Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

