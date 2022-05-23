Capital One Financial Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 943.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,800.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

