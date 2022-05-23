Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

NYSE DEN opened at $69.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Denbury has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury by 18.6% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Denbury by 14.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

