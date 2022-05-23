Capital One Financial Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $138.64 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $122.26 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 79.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.