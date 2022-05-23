Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

SM Energy stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

