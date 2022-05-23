Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 30th

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 30th. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CMCAU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,920,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,553,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,780,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

