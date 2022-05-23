Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

