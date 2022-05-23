Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

