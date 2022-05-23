Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

