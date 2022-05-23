Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CFO Jeffrey S. Points Purchases 3,000 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. 377,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $655.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.