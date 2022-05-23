CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will post $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $34.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTBC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

