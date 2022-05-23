CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will post $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $34.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.