CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.93 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

