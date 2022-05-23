Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.