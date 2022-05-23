Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of CAS opened at C$10.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.45.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331.
About Cascades (Get Rating)
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
