Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $590,356.41 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CAT traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,195. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day moving average of $209.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

