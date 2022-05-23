CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 2,749 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $105,534.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 267,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CBIZ (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.