CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 2,749 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $105,534.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. 267,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

