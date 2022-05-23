CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

