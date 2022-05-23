CEL-SCI Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEL-SCI in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.13 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 791.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,866,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

