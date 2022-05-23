Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.
About Cemtrex (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.