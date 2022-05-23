Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

