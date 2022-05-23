Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £151.41 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.41 ($186.65).
Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 316 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £148.52 ($183.09).
- On Monday, March 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 459 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £224.91 ($277.26).
- On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,585.80).
Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 47 ($0.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.74).
Centaur Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.
See Also
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.