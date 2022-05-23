Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. Centerspace reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $112.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

