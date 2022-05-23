CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.99 million and a PE ratio of -107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.56. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.22 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.90).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

