CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.19% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.99 million and a PE ratio of -107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.56. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80.22 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.90).
