Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.67 ($1.22).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 88.09 ($1.09) on Monday. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.23 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.39.

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,354.81). Insiders purchased 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 over the last quarter.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.