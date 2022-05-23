Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.51 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $500.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

