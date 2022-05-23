Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.