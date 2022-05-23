Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CRGE stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.