ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $75.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $474.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $499.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.