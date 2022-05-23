Charles R. Whitchurch Sells 2,000 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $714,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 150,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

